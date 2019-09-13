Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Increases Position in Costco Whsl New (COST); International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Stock Value Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Increased by $2.60 Million Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 190% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.62. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 6,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 26,768 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 20,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.89. About 2.94 million shares traded or 51.95% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Has Costco Outsmarted Walmart? – Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Virgin Australia swings axe as loss puts focus on costs – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Costco Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, SPG, ONCE – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

