Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Increased By $404,250 Its Cadence Design System (CDNS) Stake; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shorts Down By 0.9%

Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) had a decrease of 0.9% in short interest. FLT’s SI was 2.46 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.9% from 2.48M shares previously. With 584,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT)’s short sellers to cover FLT’s short positions. The SI to Fleetcor Technologies Inc’s float is 2.9%. The stock increased 2.99% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $289.72. About 555,429 shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) stake by 136.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company acquired 5,775 shares as Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 9,997 shares with $708,000 value, up from 4,222 last quarter. Cadence Design System Inc now has $18.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 2.99M shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Net $72.9M; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accredited, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9,942 shares. Mason Street invested in 0.06% or 40,080 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 6,750 shares in its portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 45 shares. Natl Pension Service invested in 420,618 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 865,808 shares. 5.27 million are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 11,208 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.80M shares stake. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 16,084 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 35,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 0.09% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Ion Asset Mgmt has 4,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 5,150 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 362,606 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cadence Design Systems has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70’s average target is 6.21% above currents $65.91 stock price. Cadence Design Systems had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by JP Morgan.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 314 shares to 1,821 valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 36,138 shares and now owns 254,384 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold FleetCor Technologies, Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Com has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 101,478 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.1% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9.32 million shares. Fmr Llc has 1.83M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 41,960 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 3,300 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc accumulated 13,518 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 5.50M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 31,002 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Group Inc Plc holds 512,082 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 122,485 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 117,036 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance holds 275,576 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The Massachusetts-based Bogle Invest Management Ltd Partnership De has invested 1.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment services and products primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $24.91 billion. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related services and products at participating locations. It has a 29.31 P/E ratio. The firm also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers.

Among 3 analysts covering FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FleetCor Technologies has $34000 highest and $24000 lowest target. $300.25’s average target is 3.63% above currents $289.72 stock price. FleetCor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34000 target in Monday, September 9 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, September 5. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21.

