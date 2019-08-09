Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Increased Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $634,095; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Decreased Stake in Ulta Beauty (Call) (ULTA) as Stock Value Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) (ULTA) by 90.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 188 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 20 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $697.46 million, down from 208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $346.92. About 392,808 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 1,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 31,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, up from 30,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $428.35. About 425,226 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – Short-term bonds finally regaining their lustre – BlackRock; 20/05/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock head of Asia Pacific stewardship to step down; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies and ETFs; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK RAISES TELENET HOLDING TO 5.06% ON MARCH 8; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Total Voting Rights; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 26/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Tender Offer; 23/05/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Tender Offer

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $167.54M for 31.09 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) by 660 shares to 1,280 shares, valued at $6.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

