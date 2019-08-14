Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) Trimmed by $549,696; As Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stock Rose, Holder First Foundation Advisors Has Cut Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 19,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 10,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 30,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 8.44M shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 45,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 15,523 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 60,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 581,964 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV

Altus Midstream Acquires Stake in Enterprise's Shin Oak Pipeline

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 18.77 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energ (KMF) by 215,501 shares to 797,946 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 83,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P California Municip (CMF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, North Star Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 14,689 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa invested in 0.09% or 226,708 shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership invested in 10,000 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur accumulated 2.24% or 153,400 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 82,198 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. M&R Management Inc holds 3,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Capital Investors stated it has 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.1% stake. Capwealth Limited owns 10,143 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 11,014 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 460 shares. Moreover, Beach Point Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 43,000 shares. Lpl Limited Liability owns 28,592 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 162,525 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested 9.43% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Advisory Rech owns 3.53M shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Blackrock has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 40,911 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 52,755 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 45,368 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 18,100 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 556,900 shares. Starr Interest Company invested in 3.33% or 290,833 shares. Wellington Grp Llp holds 13,990 shares. 746,908 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Com. Reliance Tru Of Delaware accumulated 11,487 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. $232,396 worth of stock was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

Should The Williams Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 709 shares to 2,135 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 2.91 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).