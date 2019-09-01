Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Holding In Ingersoll (IR) Was Has Raised; Dycom Industries (DY) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 10,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 100,451 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 90,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 503,270 shares traded or 41.59% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 24,564 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 21,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 776,421 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Cap invested in 12,850 shares. California-based Fdx Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 2.78M are owned by Vanguard Group. Ironwood Invest Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability owns 6,210 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Rhumbline Advisers reported 92,933 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 224,316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 14,198 are held by Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 42,057 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Lonestar Cap Limited Co holds 100,000 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.23 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 2,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dycom Industries EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) by 99,487 shares to 450,415 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 127,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 28,516 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $1.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 99,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,621 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BofA Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand, Says Premium Growth Appears Sustainable – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Corporation owns 386 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va holds 0.19% or 5,690 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 62,163 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. 500 were accumulated by First Interstate Financial Bank. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 17.68 million shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated has 2.39% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 3,319 are owned by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Weiss Multi stated it has 91,200 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management has 1.91 million shares. Fort LP invested in 0.5% or 22,926 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 6,935 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital owns 0.16% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,295 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Management has invested 0.82% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Jnba Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 140 shares.