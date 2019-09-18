Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Holding in Helmerich & Payne (HP) Trimmed by $503,370 as Share Value Declined; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding Boosted by Parus Finance Uk Ltd

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 24,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 108,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02 million, up from 84,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 3.93 million shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 83.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 9,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 1,998 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102,000, down from 11,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 1.01M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Stocks Decline Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/10/2019: WEN, LAUR, CTRP, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Broadcom, Dave & Busters, Kroger, Zscaler and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Potential Reasons Baidu Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 111,120 shares to 65,845 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 67,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,625 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 7,899 shares to 37,015 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 10,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HP Expands Sprocket Portfolio NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wait on IT hardware stocks, says Bernstein – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HP Announces CEO Succession NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HP -1% as Bernstein hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing HP Elite Dragonfly NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.