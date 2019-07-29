Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Upped Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $5.58 Million; As Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder White Pine Investment Co Lifted Position

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 5.84M shares traded or 66.56% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES BOOSTS DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS PROSPECT FOR RECORD ANNUAL EPS `VERY MUCH ALIVE’; 15/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST HAS RAISED ONE-WAY FARES $2 TO $5 SINCE MONDAY; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 17/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight makes an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. Injuries; 17/04/2018 – Southwest CEO Faces Test as Deadly Accident Mars Safety Record; 17/04/2018 – Southwest flight 1380, en route from New York to Dallas, made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:20 am ET; 18/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight forced to land after bird strike day after plane engine explodes…; 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 55,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 531,901 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.85 million, up from 476,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 08/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “JP Morgan Earnings: JPM Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apparently, Some Traders Are Nervous About Bank Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. $2.00 million worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Capital invested in 134,175 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Weatherstone Management holds 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,162 shares. Freestone reported 23,444 shares. Spirit Of America Corp New York has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cleararc Inc owns 1.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 79,453 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt holds 0.89% or 17,391 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 348,956 shares. Sonata Capital Gru Inc reported 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 176,503 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc. Sabal Trust Com invested 2.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wms Partners Limited Co has 0.34% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hengehold Cap Llc invested in 0.6% or 25,108 shares. Consolidated Investment Group Lc reported 42,992 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Chou Associates stated it has 109,275 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. 32,553 are owned by Indiana Trust & Inv Mngmt Company.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,868 shares to 72,908 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 9,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,432 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Old National Bank & Trust In accumulated 36,367 shares. Hightower Limited owns 279,471 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 34,841 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn accumulated 0.06% or 8,630 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt holds 0.22% or 15,660 shares. Vigilant Management Limited stated it has 263,414 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Ims Cap Management has invested 0.54% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,045 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 18,448 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 78,042 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 167,991 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Limited Company has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s 4 Airline Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.