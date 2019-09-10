Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $766,650; Blume Capital Management Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position by $1.49 Million as Stock Rose

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 1,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,742 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 4,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $498.76. About 450,180 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 11.96M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,032 shares to 57,058 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 35,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 426 were accumulated by Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Horizon Investments Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,343 shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability Company has 23,015 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co holds 1.47% or 78,318 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 3,744 are held by Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct invested in 3,904 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 12,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). M&T State Bank has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 10,997 are owned by Cibc World Markets. Schroder Invest Gru holds 0% or 1,873 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $275.27 million for 52.83 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau And Associates holds 1.41M shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Company has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jones Financial Companies Lllp stated it has 145,346 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Limited invested in 632,532 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Alexandria Llc reported 85,924 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 2.00 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 1.44% stake. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,602 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Washington Trust holds 0.07% or 24,659 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs holds 306,668 shares. 23,927 were reported by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares to 243,274 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.06 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.