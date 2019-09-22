Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed Stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by $772,860 as Share Value Rose; Wealthquest Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 69.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 35,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 15,104 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336,000, down from 50,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 3.50M shares traded. CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,579 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, up from 13,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture

Analysts await CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64M for 24.21 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by CypreS Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHF) by 2,500 shares to 41,398 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Services has 0% invested in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Sei Invs Company accumulated 147,533 shares. Profit Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.87% of its portfolio in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 15,449 shares. Synovus holds 15,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 579,656 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 9,036 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 943,126 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.19% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 72,634 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 464,550 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in CypreS Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 1.15M were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 329,317 shares.

