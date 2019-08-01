Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed Position in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Stock Value Rose; Rk Capital Management Has Decreased Rogers (ROG) Stake by $1.90 Million

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 63.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 5,772 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, down from 15,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.37 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS)

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $158.66. About 230,113 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 27,000 shares to 416,259 shares, valued at $15.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0.03% or 9,892 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 9,709 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt holds 19,249 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 131,542 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap Boston Lc stated it has 171,969 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Company reported 1,940 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Huntington Comml Bank owns 71 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Shellback Ltd Partnership holds 2.49% or 131,750 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Grp has 13,881 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 6,328 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 16,929 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 23,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 1,512 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rogers Corporation’s (ROG) CEO Bruce Hoechner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rogers Corporation to Present & Exhibit Advanced Connectivity Solutions at IMS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc invested in 4,708 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 12.42 million shares or 19.15% of the stock. Macquarie reported 13,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,238 are held by Shell Asset. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 166,881 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 8,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Co invested in 156,391 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 1,206 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 6,880 shares. Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested in 2,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, M&T State Bank has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 13,140 shares. The California-based National Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fmr Llc has invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,287 shares to 20,713 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. $1.03M worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III. Another trade for 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 was sold by Todd Paul M. Shares for $787,471 were sold by Watson Patricia A. 2,297 shares were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K, worth $209,548 on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ TSS, TYPE, GHDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Global Payments (GPN), Total System Services (TSS) Preliminary Proxy Shows the Two Started Talking in January Amid Sector Consolidation Frenzy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TOTAL SYSTEM INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Total System Services, Inc. – TSS – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.