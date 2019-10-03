Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed Position in Sap Se (SAP) as Market Valuation Declined; Manatuck Hill Partners Raised Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 13,470 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, down from 16,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 257,176 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 30/05/2018 – Emdadat Transforms Healthcare with SAP Ariba; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO GLOBAL COMPLIANCE PROCESSES; 26/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY SAYS INVESTIGATING $60 MILLION SAP CONTRACT WITH WATER MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – Global Energy Company Selects TIS eFLOW® AP for SAP; 30/05/2018 – NTT Group Brings Top Leadership and Award-Winning Teams to SAP SAPPHIRE NOW®; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Probe of South Africa Unit Finds ‘Indications of Misconduct’; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 Outlook on Callidus Deal, Strong 1Q Momentum; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CFO SAYS SEES VERY LIMITED INCREASES IN CAPEX AFTER 2018; 12/03/2018 – SAP COMMENTS ON NEW AFRICA MD IN EMAIL; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS FINANCIAL ANALYST MODELS HAVE NOT FACTORED IN SAP’S PROGRESS IN BUILDING CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT PLATFORM TO CHALLENGE RIVALS

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) by 69.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 78,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The hedge fund held 191,103 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 112,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 70,601 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Quantenna’s Spartan Solutions Gain Momentum With Multiple Design Wins Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – `Glimmer of Optimism’ for Spartan Energy Held By Single Analyst; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: Task Force Spartan aviation brigade exchanges troops with Jordanian Air Force; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 20/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Spartan softball plays string of conference games; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 18/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono Spartan plaza pavers on sale for a limited time; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 25.94 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 5,646 shares to 177,521 shares, valued at $27.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock John Invs Tr (NYSE:JHI) by 22,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAP: Not A Speed Bump – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAP: Ignore Near-Term Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Ranked #1 in New HFS Top Ten Report in SAP® SuccessFactors Services® – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAP -3.5% on mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 19 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) or 255,171 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.02% or 57,413 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested in 2,591 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 42,172 shares. Wilen Investment Management Corp owns 31,771 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 2.33 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 767,326 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 4,100 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 9,990 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 2.75 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 132,144 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $214.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 254,800 shares to 558,039 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 431,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,900 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Spartan Motors’ Dedication To First Responder Safety Was On Display At The 40th Annual Michigan Firemen’s Memorial Festival – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Spartan Continues to Strengthen Board with Addition of New Independent Director – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Spartan Motors (SPAR) Surges on Likely Amazon (AMZN) Order – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could SPAR Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGRP) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spartan Motors acquires Strobes-R-Us – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.