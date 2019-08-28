Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $11.91 Million; Beach Investment Counsel Has Boosted Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $2.23 Million

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 104,321 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82 million, up from 92,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 67,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 84,155 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 151,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $196.84. About 1.10 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,331 are owned by Stellar Capital Lc. 7,138 were reported by Homrich Berg. Polen Mngmt Limited Liability reported 5.2% stake. Argi Invest Service Limited Co owns 1,700 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Company has 6,348 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Smead Capital Mngmt holds 3.62% or 405,108 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny accumulated 392 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 3,507 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.03% or 2,217 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.26% or 21,088 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 43 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.12% or 3,074 shares. Oakworth Cap stated it has 99 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 61,110 shares to 885,394 shares, valued at $104.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.78 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

