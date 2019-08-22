Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed Its Macys (M) Holding; Shorts at MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS (MPZZF) Raised By 53.55%

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Macys Inc (M) stake by 70.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 19,244 shares as Macys Inc (M)’s stock declined 2.74%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 7,912 shares with $190,000 value, down from 27,156 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $4.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 4.81M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 9; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Continues Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience with Acquisition of STORY; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE

MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) had an increase of 53.55% in short interest. MPZZF’s SI was 23,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 53.55% from 15,500 shares previously. It closed at $3.59 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “MPC Container Ships: Strong Top-Line Growth And Industry Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2018.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates container ships. The company has market cap of $233.87 million. It focuses on the feeder segment between 1,000 and 3,500 twenty-foot equivalent unit. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 5 analysts covering Macy`s (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Macy`s has $30 highest and $22 lowest target. $26’s average target is 66.13% above currents $15.65 stock price. Macy`s had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Guggenheim maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macy’s: The Thin Line Between Good And Terrible – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s Is Running In Quicksand – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macy’s sized up after earnings dud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macy’s: Respect The Market And Step Aside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.