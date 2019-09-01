Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed Celanese Del (CE) Holding by $604,954; Share Price Rose; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position by $414,900

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 81.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 6,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 1,432 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 7,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 967,158 shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL EFFICIENT CAPACITY EXPANSIONS; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 1.27M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 21,617 shares to 37,371 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $310.49 million for 11.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $189.35M for 9.42 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,020 shares to 92,786 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).