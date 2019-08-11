Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed By $420,584 Its Nvr (NVR) Stake; Klx Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) Shorts Up By 2.15%

Klx Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) had an increase of 2.15% in short interest. KLXE’s SI was 2.07M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.15% from 2.02M shares previously. With 129,700 avg volume, 16 days are for Klx Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s short sellers to cover KLXE’s short positions. The SI to Klx Energy Services Holdings Inc’s float is 10.4%. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 201,237 shares traded or 24.46% up from the average. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Nvr Inc (NVR) stake by 77.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 152 shares as Nvr Inc (NVR)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 43 shares with $119,000 value, down from 195 last quarter. Nvr Inc now has $12.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $18.74 during the last trading session, reaching $3524.56. About 14,749 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NVR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVR); 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $269.45 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It has a 69.7 P/E ratio. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

Analysts await NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $52.08 EPS, up 7.87% or $3.80 from last year’s $48.28 per share. NVR’s profit will be $190.36 million for 16.92 P/E if the $52.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $53.09 actual EPS reported by NVR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.