Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Raised Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Fiduciary Management Has Raised Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 636,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.86M, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 974,295 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 7,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 124,232 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60M, up from 116,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20,428 shares to 10,903 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 211,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,370 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DMPI,NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen Presents Positive Data From Rituxan Biosimilar Study – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Choose Amgen (AMGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9,225 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $81.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Sys. (NYSE:FDS) by 5,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,845 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL).