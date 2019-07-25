Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lowered Biogen (BIIB) Holding By $4.82 Million; 1867 WESTN FINL UNITED STATES (WFCL) Shorts Up By 423.81%

1867 WESTN FINL CORP UNITED STATES (OTCMKTS:WFCL) had an increase of 423.81% in short interest. WFCL’s SI was 11,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 423.81% from 2,100 shares previously. With 11,600 avg volume, 1 days are for 1867 WESTN FINL CORP UNITED STATES (OTCMKTS:WFCL)’s short sellers to cover WFCL’s short positions. It closed at $8500 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 65.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 20,428 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 10,903 shares with $2.58M value, down from 31,331 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $46.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $238.21. About 814,506 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – CO, IONIS EXPANDED COLLABORATION THROUGH NEW 10-YR AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR RANGE OF NEUROLOGICAL DISEASES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

1867 Western Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers personal and business banking services. The company has market cap of $.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,622 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability reported 29,909 shares. Tobam stated it has 49,661 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited accumulated 149,416 shares. Rowland And Commerce Inv Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Highstreet Asset Management accumulated 5,912 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,284 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 283,883 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 1,872 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp has invested 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Com holds 5,376 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.4% or 156,667 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 36,913 shares to 344,318 valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 33,843 shares and now owns 37,934 shares. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 21. Guggenheim maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $250 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity. Another trade for 62,800 shares valued at $20.57 million was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.