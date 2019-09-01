Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lifted Walmart (WMT) Stake by $468,704; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holder Montag & Caldwell Cut Its Stake by $5.16 Million as Stock Value Rose

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 4,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 136,866 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 132,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA CATARINA AND PERNAMBUCO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Says In 10-K That U.S. Employee Turnover Has Been Improving in Fiscal 2018 Due to Focus on Higher Wages and Improved Training; 11/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Walmart spends $16 billion on Flipkart and Richard Branson joins a PE firm; 06/03/2018 – ALDI UK ALDIEI.UL SALES UP 13.9 PCT, LIDL UK SALES UP 13.3 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tuition Play Comes as Choosy Employees Head for Exits; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Expects Walmart’s Leverage to Increase About a Half Turn More Than Previously Projected for the Coming Fiscal Year; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 67,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 775,453 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.04 million, down from 843,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 1.47 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 66,117 shares to 110,200 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 22,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,879 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 51,030 shares to 270,686 shares, valued at $42.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.