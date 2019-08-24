Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lifted Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding By $806,616; Lennox International (LII)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Lennox International Inc (LII) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 162 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 118 cut down and sold holdings in Lennox International Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 27.21 million shares, down from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lennox International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 95 Increased: 101 New Position: 61.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 4.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company acquired 11,862 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 255,397 shares with $17.49M value, up from 243,535 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.71M shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research Mgmt Inc accumulated 8,658 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 153,777 shares. Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.34% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 567,830 shares. 62,200 are owned by Global Endowment Mngmt Lp. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 5,548 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc invested in 17,900 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested in 0.03% or 3,416 shares. Coldstream Cap Management invested in 5,950 shares. 16,182 were reported by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. Van Eck Associates invested in 0.28% or 820,258 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.27% stake. Adage Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.21 million shares. Boston Lc has 21,258 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Hold For The Long Run – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 32.28% above currents $57 stock price. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 4,140 shares to 122,961 valued at $42.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 6,921 shares and now owns 171,875 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.60 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.88 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.41 million for 17.48 P/E if the $3.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lennox Shares Fall After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.7. About 273,345 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (LII) has risen 20.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – BEIJER REF BElJb.ST SAYS ACQUIRES HEATCRAFT FROM LENNOX INTERNATIONAL FOR A PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF SEK 450 MLN EXCLUDING OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process