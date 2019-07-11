Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Increased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $385,748; Valuation Declined; Cerner (CERN) Stock Value Rose While Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Raised Its Position

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 884,790 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 49.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 1,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 3,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $217.33. About 605,614 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insulet (PODD) Hits 52-Week High on Solid Growth Prospects – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Walgreens Boots (WBA) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Dip – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Cerner (CERN) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Align (ALGN), Sraumann Cease Talks on iTero Distribution (Revised) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,841 were reported by Bokf Na. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,309 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 431,487 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.26% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 13,012 shares. Leavell Inv Management accumulated 0.06% or 9,635 shares. Financial Mngmt Pro Incorporated reported 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Huntington Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 13,436 shares. Kanawha Ltd Com accumulated 0.27% or 33,760 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 63,102 shares stake. Roberts Glore Il holds 13,100 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 37,301 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 222,725 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Capital stated it has 1.28% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Franklin holds 0% or 6,552 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 102,456 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.19% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 593,669 shares. De Burlo Group Incorporated invested 3.74% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.15% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Myriad Asset Ltd holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 75,000 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Forbes J M Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,634 shares. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 232 shares. Montecito Bancorp And Trust reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 259,726 are owned by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $18.74 million activity. The insider MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65 million. $1.68 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by Klarich Lee. On Tuesday, January 15 BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 9,330 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “These Are The Times When ‘Buy The Dip’ Guys Get Nailed, Caution! – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview: The Stock Could Be Hitting Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 657,169 shares to 463,931 shares, valued at $24.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 132,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,494 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).