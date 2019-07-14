Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Increased Its Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $523,625 as Shares Declined; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Skba Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $3.68 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 26.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,440 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 112,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 8,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,946 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 35,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Outlook for the Soft Drinks Industry Lacks Fizz – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PepsiCo Stock a Buy Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Previewing the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Corporation reported 0.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 512 shares. Lipe & Dalton has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Davenport & Limited Liability Com invested in 1.23% or 806,148 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,382 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,836 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability has 3.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 72,603 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management accumulated 4,524 shares. Hightower Lta holds 123,975 shares. Intl Sarl holds 11,900 shares. Altfest L J And has invested 1.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 502,003 are owned by Point72 Asset Lp. Allen Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 5,628 shares.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 13,500 shares to 226,100 shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 50,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 4,451 shares to 57,244 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 38,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,087 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FNCL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum: Buying Makes Sense After Drop – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Before Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Raymond James Lowers Marathon Price Target On Macro Headwinds, But Says Oil Refiner Well-Positioned – Benzinga” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Surprise Q1 loss drags down Marathon Petroleum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Company reported 4.40M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. California-based Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 23,318 shares in its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.89% or 32,400 shares. 32,387 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 15,400 shares. Moreover, Ls Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 26,169 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Liability reported 4,268 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,771 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gradient Invs Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,922 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 3,926 shares. Ci reported 1.90M shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.31% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 110,411 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).