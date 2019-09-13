Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Full House Resorts (FLL) Sentiment Is 0.78

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company acquired 2,810 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 59,868 shares with $17.64 million value, up from 57,058 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $135.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $278.14. About 1.23 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 7 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 9 sold and reduced their positions in Full House Resorts Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 10.86 million shares, up from 10.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Full House Resorts Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 3.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 1,396 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Full House Resorts; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. for 1.12 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 1.30 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 140,515 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 223,232 shares.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $53.15 million. The firm owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.89 million for 7.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $310.71’s average target is 11.71% above currents $278.14 stock price. Adobe had 24 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $290 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, June 19.

