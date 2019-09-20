Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Decreased Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $638,729; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Shaw Communications (SJR)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 225,563 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 11/04/2018 – COLORADO RESOURCES – 2 OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES, CECIL BOND AND ROBERT SHAW, PRESIDENT & CEO, WILL BE INCLUDED ON SLATE OF FIVE DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 98.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 7,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 87 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.01. About 913,790 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.94 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 628 were accumulated by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. Moreover, Parkside Comml Bank & has 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cardinal reported 46,640 shares. Riverhead Llc holds 14,871 shares. 260,425 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability has 220,253 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 48 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Services Company Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Macquarie Group Inc holds 178,504 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 481,797 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Braun Stacey holds 0.86% or 148,755 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Limited, Japan-based fund reported 2,090 shares. Southport Management Lc owns 14,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 10,970 are held by Citadel Ltd. Agf Invests has invested 0.75% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 13,755 shares to 254,425 shares, valued at $40.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,977 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT).

