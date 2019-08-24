Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Decreased Comerica (CMA) Stake by $375,074; Share Value Declined; Segment Wealth Management Maintains Holding in Netflix (NFLX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 5,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 2,517 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184,000, down from 7,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.62. About 1.29 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 1,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 21/05/2018 – Zillow’s move into flipping homes is like Netflix’s move into originals, CEO says

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $295.87 million for 7.53 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.06% EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 41,316 shares to 50,095 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 16,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

