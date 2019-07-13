Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $11.91 Million as Share Price Rose; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Lifted by $674,739 Its Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 67,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,155 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 151,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.21. About 1.98 million shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 491.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,280 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 1,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.67M shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Lc has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Valley Advisers reported 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Suncoast Equity Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 4,297 shares. Ci holds 0.03% or 77,550 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). State Street holds 73.67M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation reported 123,691 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il owns 75,465 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 2.31 million shares. Perritt Cap Mgmt stated it has 9,050 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Management Lc holds 0.75% or 11,818 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.5% or 21.89 million shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 157,314 shares. Hallmark Management Inc holds 0.06% or 6,704 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 7,529 shares to 8,205 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 18,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).