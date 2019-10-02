Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Cut Its Oneok New (OKE) Holding as Stock Rose; Pros Holdings (PRO) Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 8,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 18,790 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 27,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 1.58M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 327,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.22M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.52. About 417,334 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 39,280 shares to 825,135 shares, valued at $52.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,889 are held by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Renaissance Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research Inc has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Illinois-based Castleark Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wms Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Pnc reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 15,032 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 81,482 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% or 21,920 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Management Llc has 0.81% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 32,785 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj holds 3.97% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 71,067 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sei Invests reported 91,844 shares. Albert D Mason reported 22,930 shares stake. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 82,800 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hartford Financial Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,582 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Co reported 576 shares stake. Oppenheimer Co stated it has 0.16% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.61% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 13,140 shares. Leavell Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 13,401 shares. First Republic holds 0.02% or 53,865 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel reported 0.13% stake. 21,949 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. 381,602 were accumulated by Donaldson Cap Management.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $309.73M for 24.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.