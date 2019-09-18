Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Immunogen (IMGN) Sentiment Is 1.21

Immunogen Inc (IMGN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 76 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 63 sold and reduced stock positions in Immunogen Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 100.23 million shares, down from 113.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Immunogen Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 41 Increased: 47 New Position: 29.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 49.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 61,954 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 62,278 shares with $11.48 million value, down from 124,232 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $116.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $194.31. About 678,819 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.04 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 10.91% above currents $194.31 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 5. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho downgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, August 19 to “Neutral” rating.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Ishares Inc (EZU) stake by 32,276 shares to 629,723 valued at $24.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VHT) stake by 27,066 shares and now owns 383,340 shares. Blackrock Muniy Quality Fd I (MQT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 18,296 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 0.42% stake. Papp L Roy & Assocs has invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Krensavage Asset Limited Liability reported 215,402 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 6,456 shares. Hallmark Mngmt owns 107,052 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 6,330 shares. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 390,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 176,369 shares. Financial Advisory owns 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,586 shares. Transamerica owns 830 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Miles Cap, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,509 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.03 million shares.

Analysts await ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by ImmunoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.48% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc holds 0.86% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. for 13.95 million shares. Clearline Capital Lp owns 703,855 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qvt Financial Lp has 0.6% invested in the company for 1.38 million shares. The Vermont-based Birchview Capital Lp has invested 0.24% in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 172,000 shares.