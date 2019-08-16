Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Cut Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding By $11.91 Million; Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Its Marriott International (MAR) Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 44.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 67,665 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 84,155 shares with $14.81M value, down from 151,820 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.8. About 574,607 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Marriott International (MAR) stake by 16.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc analyzed 75,917 shares as Marriott International (MAR)'s stock rose 0.14%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 382,395 shares with $47.83M value, down from 458,312 last quarter. Marriott International now has $42.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 397,738 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Marriott International has $150 highest and $12500 lowest target. $136.44’s average target is 5.87% above currents $128.88 stock price. Marriott International had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. Citigroup maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $13500 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Named a Leader in Enterprise Platform IT Services for Banking and Financial Services Sectors by Everest Group – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.