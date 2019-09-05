Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Boosted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $423,354; Market Value Rose; Best Buy (BBY) Share Price Rose While Spark Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 47,438 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 43,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 2.73M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 699.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 289,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 330,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 2.73M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BEST BUY CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC SAYS 5-YR FACILITY AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWINGS UP TO $1.25 BLN & TERMINATES IN APRIL 2023 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – ON MARCH 16, 2018, BOARD OF CO UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED RICHELLE P. PARHAM AS A DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Still Sees FY19 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 2%; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transparency And Personalization Are The Next Frontiers For Online Retailers, UPS Study Finds – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 46,614 shares to 32,051 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,665 shares, and cut its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management owns 407 shares. Pitcairn owns 2,968 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Logan accumulated 8,687 shares. Willis Counsel reported 0.4% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 47,807 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs holds 0.28% or 351,611 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,113 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,527 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 58,027 shares. Natl Insurance Tx owns 98,700 shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 0.9% or 126,539 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has invested 5.29% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Clearbridge Limited Co holds 8.94 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc holds 5.06 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 71,050 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc invested in 221,755 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Incorporated LP holds 0.13% or 128,710 shares. Cap Fund has 0.1% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 208,414 shares. Hennessy Inc holds 87,100 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 35,319 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Perkins Capital Mngmt reported 5,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 10,721 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 15,711 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Renaissance Technology Limited Co reported 1.99M shares. Swedbank holds 2.33M shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0.02% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 32,632 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 7,081 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gnc Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 339,166 shares to 323,534 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 878,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best Buy +3% after margins impress – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy Stock Declines Despite Q2 Earnings Beat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.