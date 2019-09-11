Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Boosted By $618,192 Its Deere & Co (DE) Position; Citigroup (C)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

Citigroup Inc (C) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 488 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 520 sold and trimmed stock positions in Citigroup Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.78 billion shares, down from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Citigroup Inc in top ten positions increased from 75 to 84 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 463 Increased: 360 New Position: 128.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company acquired 3,888 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 81,368 shares with $13.01M value, up from 77,480 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $48.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $163.9. About 1.40 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 21.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. for 31.53 million shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 12.16 million shares or 13.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp has 11.54% invested in the company for 2.17 million shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 10.63% in the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 325,612 shares.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 7.97M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (C) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 08/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.17 billion for 8.67 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $144.78 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.56 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 47,703 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 1,434 shares. Blue Edge Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 275,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Management Incorporated has 1,285 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Primecap Mngmt Co Ca stated it has 0.51% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Buckingham Asset Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Arrow Finance Corp has 920 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 7,397 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc invested in 3,129 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 13,292 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,350 shares. Notis has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1,566 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere & Co (NYSE:DE), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere & Co has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 3.59% above currents $163.9 stock price. Deere & Co had 25 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, May 13 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Friday, June 21 with “Overweight” rating. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, August 19. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $16000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.