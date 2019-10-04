Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Stake by $551,900; Market Value Declined; Zazove Associates Has Raised Its Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Position by $363,882 as Stock Rose

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 64.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 11,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 6,040 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $302,000, down from 17,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 15.59M shares traded or 351.23% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 05/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $69; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE UNIT ENTERED $850M SR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 26/03/2018 – It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD’s Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 887.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 181,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The institutional investor held 202,441 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 240,559 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 28/03/2018 – SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Reach US$ 559 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 14/03/2018 – GENESIS REPORTS STRONG 2017 RESULTS; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ratings For Notting Hill Housing Group Under Review For Downgrade On Anticipated Merger With Genesis Housing Association; 28/03/2018 – Genesis Shows `Turning Point’ Battery Car: N.Y. Auto Show Update; 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 05/03/2018 Mace Launches Police Strength Less-Than-Lethal Pepper Gel Spray Defense Kit Solution for Homes, Schools and Businesses; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Gel-Sinuplasty for Chronic Rhinosinusitis With and Without Nasal Polyposis; 26/04/2018 – Futura Medical Plans Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ED Gel; 14/03/2018 – GENESIS LAND DEVELOPMENT CORP GDC.TO – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salient Cap Advsrs Limited reported 4.72M shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0.02% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 22,429 shares. Alps Advisors reported 9.54M shares. Ent Corporation reported 0.01% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 16,000 shares. 20,300 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 3,930 shares. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 47,930 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Co has invested 0.31% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 1,899 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.05% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 48,900 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur holds 60,879 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 132,275 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 422 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) by 18,045 shares to 141,000 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emmis Communications by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Prn).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,270 activity. SIMS RYAN S had bought 4,000 shares worth $84,000. On Monday, August 12 the insider Jesulaitis Kristen O bought $99,850.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.84, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold AMTD shares while 119 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 490.91 million shares or 1.34% less from 497.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 292,006 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 336,613 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd reported 104,995 shares. 4,390 are owned by Sun Life Financial. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 1,945 shares. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 59 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors stated it has 0.03% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Ls Limited Liability Com invested in 2,441 shares. Signaturefd Limited stated it has 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.06% or 232,821 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.19% stake. Pictet Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 30 shares. Fruth Management invested in 0.23% or 11,750 shares.

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $510.13M for 8.83 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,639 shares to 192,850 shares, valued at $33.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 53,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG).