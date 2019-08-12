Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Its Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) as Shares Rose; As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stock Price Rose, Schneider Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $1.27 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 117,608 shares traded or 18.43% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 58.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 96,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 68,038 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20M, down from 164,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.60 million shares traded or 37.64% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.54 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

