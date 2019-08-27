Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; LSB Industries Has 1.36 Sentiment

LSB Industries Inc (LXU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 38 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 28 cut down and sold stock positions in LSB Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 15.29 million shares, up from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding LSB Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 23 Increased: 28 New Position: 10.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 19.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 3,634 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 15,154 shares with $1.44M value, down from 18,788 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $43.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.87. About 221,960 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $245,029 activity.

Robotti Robert holds 4.43% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 444,666 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 1.95% invested in the company for 2.26 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 100,795 shares.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 12,857 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) has declined 21.17% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 20/04/2018 – LSB NOTES TO BE ISSUED AT PRICE EQUAL TO 99.509% OF FACE VALUE; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PRICING OF $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF SR; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 05/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Provides 2018 First Quarter Outlook; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades LSB Industries To ‘CCC+’; Debt Rtgs Raised; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES: TENDER OFFER FOR $375M 8.50% NOTES DUE ’19; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT INDEBTEDNESS UNDER NOTES DUE 2023 AND LIENS, WHICH NOTES ARE CONTEMPLATED TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO 144A OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LSB INDUSTRIES INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘CCC’; 27/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of LSB Industries, Inc. – LXU

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $135.86 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 10.46% above currents $96.87 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. Raymond James maintained the shares of PSX in report on Monday, July 8 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 12,229 shares to 713,066 valued at $44.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 8,386 shares and now owns 337,352 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.39 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson Llc owns 3,772 shares. 66,040 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buckingham Mgmt Inc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 38,710 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest reported 48,620 shares. Cypress owns 33,556 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cidel Asset Management holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 211,767 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 51,098 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,839 shares. Barnett & Com Inc owns 2,025 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.46% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 98,883 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv reported 14,433 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.36% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Reilly Fincl Lc reported 1,273 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Co accumulated 6,045 shares.