Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Position by $794,570; Corsair Capital Management LP Stake in Aon Plc (AON) Has Decreased by $3.84 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 117,454 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05M, down from 140,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $190.22. About 443,763 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 22,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 10,879 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 33,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 8.54M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 20,638 shares to 282,096 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 108,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.20 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,774 are owned by Davenport Communications Limited Liability Com. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 12,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 9,714 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.63M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Barnett has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,150 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cap Ca holds 24,748 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 36,428 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Madison Invest Holdg Incorporated reported 0.19% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pinebridge Invests LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1.51M are owned by Tobam. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 164 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 101,535 shares to 147,622 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.02 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

