Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)

Among 6 analysts covering Nautilus (NYSE:NLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nautilus had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti downgraded Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) rating on Friday, January 18. Sidoti has “Neutral” rating and $9 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Lake Street. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, January 18. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 18 by DA Davidson. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold”. See Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) latest ratings:

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $8.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $6 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $8.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,779 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $27,806 was bought by JOHNSON M CARL III. On Tuesday, May 14 the insider BOLIO WAYNE M bought $14,973.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Nautilus, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 827 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 824,844 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 159,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 12,253 shares. 33,152 were accumulated by Art Limited Co. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31,422 shares. Parametric Limited Liability owns 173,822 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 14,776 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 3,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 0.02% or 63,553 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 375,284 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.85 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 5,087 shares to 19,358 valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (MTUM) stake by 12,143 shares and now owns 143,118 shares. Spdr Series Trust (SDY) was raised too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. 21,928 shares valued at $1.04M were sold by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9. The insider Roessner Karl A sold $2.17M. 2,200 shares were bought by Chersi Robert J, worth $101,734 on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 108,910 shares. Skylands Cap Lc reported 90,300 shares stake. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.02% or 22,775 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 44,669 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 14,700 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.75 million shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc stated it has 54,493 shares. Stanley Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 156,861 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 59,815 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Marshall Wace Llp owns 1.07 million shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 513,844 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 47,296 shares.