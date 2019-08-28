Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake; Shorts at TEXTMUNICATION HOLDINGS (TXHD) Raised By 325%

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 79.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 12,468 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 3,259 shares with $151,000 value, down from 15,727 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $9.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 141,451 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54’s average target is 36.50% above currents $39.56 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank downgraded E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, August 9. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4500 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 19. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 18. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Friday, July 19 with “Market Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) July 2019 DARTs Increase 1% From June – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMTD vs. ETFC: Which Brokerage Stock is Better Positioned? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 7,327 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Tru reported 4.11 million shares stake. Shine Investment Advisory Services has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bluemar Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2.92% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 39 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services owns 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 11,352 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 14,179 are held by Natl Bank Of The West. Bokf Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, American International Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 332,824 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 129,228 shares.