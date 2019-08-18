Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Cut Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding as Valuation Rose; Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Stake Held by Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 58.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 96,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 68,038 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 164,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 153,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The institutional investor held 642,578 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, up from 489,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 368,641 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.97 TO $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 48,130 shares to 158,266 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 41,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,098 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 44,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 130,706 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 147,629 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation reported 1.35 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 156,188 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 95,728 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 31,766 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 511,792 shares. 10,531 are owned by Menta Ltd Liability. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 116,626 shares.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.77 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 24,599 shares to 64,548 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,948 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Telos Capital Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 69,423 shares. Farmers Tru invested in 0.86% or 33,192 shares. 676 were reported by First Corporation In. Hayek Kallen Investment owns 2,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0.23% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 3,420 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Company holds 28,639 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,618 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii has 25,323 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. California-based Invest House Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.11% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.57M shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Yhb Investment Advisors has 0.3% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Boston Ptnrs reported 8.41M shares.

