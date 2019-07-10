Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 30.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 138,235 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 315,716 shares with $44.14M value, down from 453,951 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $374.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.06. About 986,318 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Darsana Capital Partners Lp holds 6.00M shares with $549.18 million value, down from 6.75 million last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc now has $7.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 128,977 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 2.05% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO TOM GENTILE COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO FOCUSED ON 15 SUPPLIERS STRUGGLING W/ 737 RATES; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 22,382 shares. Cornerstone Ltd Liability Com reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Thomas White Ltd stated it has 19,049 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Daiwa Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 14,417 shares. New York-based Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 3,992 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Mai Cap Management invested in 0.03% or 7,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 260 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co accumulated 6,789 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 35,898 shares. Beck Management Limited Company stated it has 1.27% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Hennessy holds 27,400 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Co owns 182 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 4.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.63 per share. SPR’s profit will be $175.86 million for 11.01 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.19% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 17.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,790 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 28,428 were accumulated by Private Wealth Llc. Beacon Fincl Grp has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 145,339 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Wilshire Inc has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evergreen Cap Management Lc reported 47,026 shares. Professional Advisory owns 135,115 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tirschwell & Loewy reported 192,085 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp has 163,038 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,025 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 1.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,621 shares. Aqr Capital Management has 0.94% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Somerville Kurt F has 133,362 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio.

