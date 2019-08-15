Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Cut Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Holding; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) stake by 99.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 42,025 shares as Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR)’s stock rose 4.07%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 207 shares with $7,000 value, down from 42,232 last quarter. Healthcare Rlty Tr now has $4.25B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 150,802 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 29.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 63,143 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 153,986 shares with $18.16 million value, down from 217,129 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $133.89. About 12.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 5,210 shares to 15,216 valued at $27.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 21,513 shares and now owns 61,518 shares. Wright Med Group N V was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc has 6.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 131,771 shares. Interactive holds 600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arvest Savings Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 91.67 million shares. Randolph stated it has 6.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 53,477 are held by Rench Wealth Management Incorporated. 103,964 are owned by Moreno Evelyn V. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 3.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Club Trust Na has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pure Advsrs reported 9,922 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv accumulated 1.50 million shares. Bamco New York holds 230,208 shares. Martin Currie Limited stated it has 198,497 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.19% above currents $133.89 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Ishares Tr stake by 48,922 shares to 121,366 valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 3,888 shares and now owns 81,368 shares. Ishares Tr (IBMI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 160,500 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 3.26 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 32,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.27% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) or 559,000 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 40,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Co accumulated 428,829 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co holds 0% or 20,337 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 20,826 shares. Duncker Streett holds 0.01% or 775 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,665 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity reported 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). 249,772 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Daiwa Gp stated it has 0.01% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).