Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Cut Comerica (CMA) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Prince Street Capital Management Boosted Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 5,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,517 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184,000, down from 7,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.03 million shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 19/03/2018 – Sunita Patel Named President of Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $649.47. About 274,309 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 75,200 shares to 436,400 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,835 shares to 19,876 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

