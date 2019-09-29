Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Continues to Hold Stake in Pepsico (PEP); First Republic Investment Management Position in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Decreased by $597,786 as Shares Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 41.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 13,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The hedge fund held 19,529 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $851,000, down from 33,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 1.33 million shares traded or 118.04% up from the average. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PARTNERS WITH SAMSUNG TO CONNECT SAMSUNG’S ARTIK SMART IOT PLATFORM TO PHILIPS HEALTHSUITE DIGITAL PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – The Atlanta Hawks and Design Firm Hornall Anderson Launch Preview Experience Immersing Atlantans in a Vision of Philips Arena; 08/05/2018 – Smart home lighting just got smarter with major Philips Hue app update; 06/03/2018 – REG-Ahold Delhaize share buyback update; 09/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize reports another strong quarter with operating income up 10.5% at constant exchange rates; 11/04/2018 – HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS AHOLD PROMISED A DISCUSSION ON GOOD CORPORATE GOVERNANCE YET THERE WAS NO DIRECT AND CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AT AGM; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – CONTINUED PRESSURE ON MARGINS, PARTICULARLY AT SERVICES ACTIVITIES OF OFFSHORE ENERGY; 15/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOLKERWESSELS NV KVW.AS – ON TRACK TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES, PUBLISHED DURING IPO PROCESS EARLY 2017; 09/05/2018 – Activist investor CIAM drops opposition to Ahold poison pill; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – AGREED TO EXTEND ITS OPTION AGREEMENT WITH STICHTING CONTINU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 2,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 309,899 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.64M, up from 307,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.07M shares or 1.04% of the stock. M Kraus, Vermont-based fund reported 46,943 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs has invested 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Michigan-based Jlb & Associate Inc has invested 2.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). South Texas Money Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 22,625 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 8.89M shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited has 19.48 million shares. Saybrook Nc invested 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Qv owns 159,310 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru Comm holds 0.76% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,749 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 20,726 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.52% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 42,444 shares. Capital Inc Ok holds 10.74% or 1.66M shares in its portfolio. Oakworth invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 54,942 shares to 18,205 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,778 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

