Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Continues to Hold Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO); As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Upped Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 337,352 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 328,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 6.87M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 186.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,845 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, up from 3,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 5.29 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 50,530 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 1.41M shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Mngmt Lc has invested 0.83% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Notis holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,500 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Limited Liability invested 2.21% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Foyston Gordon And Payne has invested 0.84% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Private Wealth reported 55,388 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Beacon Financial Gp Inc accumulated 64,002 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 32,929 shares. 24,918 are owned by Tradition Cap. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company has 0.38% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 891,568 shares. New York-based Catalyst Capital Limited has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ironwood Fin Llc stated it has 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 770,274 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 109,033 shares to 354,596 shares, valued at $29.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 17,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,683 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 1.01% or 79,412 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 178,754 were accumulated by Zacks Investment Management. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 687,399 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 4,536 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Winfield Assoc has invested 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Morgan Stanley invested in 22.05 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited holds 0.3% or 241,635 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 30,688 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc holds 0.92% or 18,376 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi invested in 151,528 shares or 3.26% of the stock. holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 306 shares. Boltwood Cap owns 18,526 shares. Victory Cap Management invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 12,551 shares to 7,983 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 35,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,687 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).