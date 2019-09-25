Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Boosted Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position by $492,320 as Share Value Declined; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosted Position

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 10,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 6,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.26. About 802,142 shares traded or 11.29% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FIRB HAS DECIDED THAT COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 4,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $125.97. About 42,923 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National Comm holds 0.75% or 17,481 shares. Moreover, Howland Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Usca Ria Ltd Llc owns 5,111 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Trust Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Boltwood Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 7,049 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 208,928 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Lc owns 11,285 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 6,456 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 7,161 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2,525 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research owns 44,776 shares. Montgomery Investment Mngmt reported 1.22% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.97% or 63,357 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 6,649 shares to 17,915 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,740 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).