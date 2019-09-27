Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Boosted Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Holding; Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) stake by 56.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company acquired 3,620 shares as Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR)’s stock declined 12.97%. The Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 10,014 shares with $1.36 million value, up from 6,394 last quarter. Varian Med Sys Inc now has $10.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 149,797 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 04/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – GETS ORDER FROM VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER TO NYA KAROLINSKA SOLNA (NKS) HOSPITAL; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL- VARIAN HAS FORMALLY NOTIFIED SIRTEX THAT IT WILL NOT BE SUBMITTING A COUNTERPROPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD

Among 3 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Akamai Technologies has $9600 highest and $80 lowest target. $88’s average target is -2.18% below currents $89.96 stock price. Akamai Technologies had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $80 target. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. See Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) latest ratings:

19/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $94.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Guggenheim

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Da Davidson 95

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Varian and Oncora Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Radiation Oncology – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian teams up with Oncora Medical in radiation oncology software – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 7,402 shares to 108 valued at $11,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 9,533 shares and now owns 325,220 shares. Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Company stated it has 4,850 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Maryland-based Campbell & Adviser Limited has invested 0.09% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated reported 1,786 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory has invested 1.11% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0.05% or 357,248 shares. 196,725 were reported by Mackenzie. 1.52M are held by First Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Oppenheimer & holds 0.04% or 10,525 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 96,206 were accumulated by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited owns 160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold Akamai Technologies, Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Ltd Com reported 18,641 shares stake. New England And Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,850 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Monetta Fincl Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Llc has 1,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Ltd reported 240,290 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Lc reported 0.03% stake. Northern Trust has 0.04% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 529,834 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 5,769 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Champlain Inv Partners, a Us-based fund reported 931,265 shares. Fosun Intll holds 0.04% or 7,900 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.96. About 304,337 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Add New Directors, Form Operating Committee After Talks With Elliott Management; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Inc. vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKAM) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Akamai buys authentication tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Akamai -3% after KeyBanc downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Akamai buys Latin American partner Exceda – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Akamai Technologies a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.74 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 35.26 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.