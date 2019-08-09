Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Boosted Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $487,812; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder Middleton & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 12,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 45,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 57,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.05M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 361.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 3,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 3,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 5.49% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $152.09. About 3.20M shares traded or 77.93% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 79,400 shares. Howland Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Inverness Counsel Limited Com stated it has 202,562 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.17% or 929,671 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Bankshares & Tru holds 16,680 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Lmr Llp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bollard Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 228,198 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp owns 26,723 shares. Highland Cap Management LP holds 0.2% or 67,000 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.58% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,275 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Palisade Asset Limited Co has 212,813 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. 1.65M are owned by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Schwerin Boyle Management reported 2.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,789 shares to 43,496 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,731 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.73B for 11.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekne Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 11.94% or 295,905 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 59,176 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 53,086 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). City Hldg invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc holds 2,863 shares. 1,420 were reported by Sol Capital Mngmt. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 362,673 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 82,928 shares. 1,410 were reported by Sigma Counselors. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 3.8% or 49,600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2.23 million shares. Loomis Sayles & Co LP accumulated 10.60 million shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 770,701 shares to 331,330 shares, valued at $39.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 9,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,432 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DBD, ADSK, CRI – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk +3% on Q4 beats with billings strength – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autodesk a Risky Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADSK, AAOI, BOX – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.