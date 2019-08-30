NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)

This is a contrast between NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation 71 2.94 N/A 3.58 19.51 TransAlta Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see NorthWestern Corporation and TransAlta Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.8% TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -17.6% -4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.26 shows that NorthWestern Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500. TransAlta Corporation’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NorthWestern Corporation are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, TransAlta Corporation has 1.6 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransAlta Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NorthWestern Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

NorthWestern Corporation and TransAlta Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NorthWestern Corporation has a -10.17% downside potential and an average price target of $65.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of NorthWestern Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 61.7% of TransAlta Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of NorthWestern Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, TransAlta Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NorthWestern Corporation -1.94% -2.66% 1.36% 11.02% 19.69% 17.63% TransAlta Corporation -2.24% -4.97% -8.11% 13.33% 9.69% 48.54%

For the past year NorthWestern Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than TransAlta Corporation.

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation beats TransAlta Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.