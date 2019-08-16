NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ). The two are both Diversified Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation 70 2.87 N/A 3.58 19.51 Cosan Limited 12 0.00 N/A 0.55 26.58

Table 1 demonstrates NorthWestern Corporation and Cosan Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cosan Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. NorthWestern Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Cosan Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.8% Cosan Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NorthWestern Corporation and Cosan Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Corporation 2 0 0 1.00 Cosan Limited 0 0 2 3.00

NorthWestern Corporation has a -8.17% downside potential and an average price target of $65. On the other hand, Cosan Limited’s potential downside is -2.84% and its consensus price target is $13. The results provided earlier shows that Cosan Limited appears more favorable than NorthWestern Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NorthWestern Corporation and Cosan Limited are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 64.67% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of NorthWestern Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 13.17% are Cosan Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NorthWestern Corporation -1.94% -2.66% 1.36% 11.02% 19.69% 17.63% Cosan Limited -0.14% 9.89% 23.69% 36.47% 72.79% 66.7%

For the past year NorthWestern Corporation has weaker performance than Cosan Limited

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Cosan Limited.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The companyÂ’s COMGÃS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan LogÃ­stica segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The companyÂ’s Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.