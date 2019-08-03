NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Comparison side by side

Since NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) are part of the Diversified Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation 69 2.82 N/A 3.58 19.51 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 58 2.83 N/A 3.12 18.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NorthWestern Corporation and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. NorthWestern Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.8% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0.00% 11% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.26 shows that NorthWestern Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NorthWestern Corporation are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. NorthWestern Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NorthWestern Corporation and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Corporation 3 0 0 1.00 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86

NorthWestern Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -10.74% and an $62 average target price. Competitively Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a consensus target price of $63.21, with potential upside of 11.15%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is looking more favorable than NorthWestern Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NorthWestern Corporation and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 72.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of NorthWestern Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NorthWestern Corporation -1.94% -2.66% 1.36% 11.02% 19.69% 17.63% Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated -3.76% -2.17% -2.77% 7.32% 12.04% 9.8%

For the past year NorthWestern Corporation has stronger performance than Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors NorthWestern Corporation beats Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.