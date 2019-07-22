NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) and NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation 69 2.92 N/A 3.64 19.56 NextEra Energy Partners LP 45 3.86 N/A 0.78 58.38

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NorthWestern Corporation and NextEra Energy Partners LP. NextEra Energy Partners LP is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. NorthWestern Corporation is presently more affordable than NextEra Energy Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 9.4% 3.2% NextEra Energy Partners LP 0.00% 4% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

NorthWestern Corporation’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NorthWestern Corporation. Its rival NextEra Energy Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. NorthWestern Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NextEra Energy Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown NorthWestern Corporation and NextEra Energy Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Corporation 3 0 0 1.00 NextEra Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of NorthWestern Corporation is $62, with potential downside of -13.40%. On the other hand, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s potential downside is -3.87% and its average target price is $48.67. The results provided earlier shows that NextEra Energy Partners LP appears more favorable than NorthWestern Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NorthWestern Corporation and NextEra Energy Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 87.2%. 1.1% are NorthWestern Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, NextEra Energy Partners LP has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NorthWestern Corporation 2.5% 2.49% 9.53% 15.66% 33.22% 19.89% NextEra Energy Partners LP 2.8% -4.73% 10.53% -4.63% 5.56% 5.78%

For the past year NorthWestern Corporation has stronger performance than NextEra Energy Partners LP

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation beats NextEra Energy Partners LP on 8 of the 12 factors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.