NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) and MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Contrasting side by side

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) and MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) have been rivals in the Diversified Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation 71 3.08 N/A 3.58 19.51 MGE Energy Inc. 71 4.97 N/A 2.55 29.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MGE Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. NorthWestern Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than MGE Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.8% MGE Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

NorthWestern Corporation’s 0.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 74.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. MGE Energy Inc.’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NorthWestern Corporation are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor MGE Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. MGE Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NorthWestern Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of NorthWestern Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 43.9% of MGE Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of NorthWestern Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.21% of MGE Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NorthWestern Corporation -1.94% -2.66% 1.36% 11.02% 19.69% 17.63% MGE Energy Inc. 1.08% 2.42% 10.59% 17.85% 17.61% 23.67%

For the past year NorthWestern Corporation was less bullish than MGE Energy Inc.

Summary

MGE Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors NorthWestern Corporation.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal, natural gas, fuel oil, and renewable energy sources, as well as purchases power under short and long-term commitments. As of February 24, 2017, the company distributed electricity to 149,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin, including the City of Madison; and purchased and distributed natural gas to 154,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy, Inc. was founded in 1855 and is based in Madison, Wisconsin.